Steem Dollars Trading Down 21% This Week (CRYPTO:SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $19.99 million and $492,619.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00020204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, GOPAX and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,571.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $869.79 or 0.13279000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025895 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037769 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00783403 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00025103 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00183627 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.02227220 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021795 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 15,102,080 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

