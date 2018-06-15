Steinhoff International (SNH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.37 ($5.20).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.00 ($2.38) price target on shares of Steinhoff International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of SNH stock opened at €0.11 ($0.13) on Thursday. Steinhoff International has a 12 month low of €0.25 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of €5.07 ($6.04).

Steinhoff International Company Profile

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. manufactures, sources, and retails furniture, household goods, general merchandise, and automotive products in Europe, Australasia, the United States, and Africa. The company retails appliances, home accessories, consumer electronics and technology goods, building materials, and DIY products and accessories; and clothing, footwear, personal accessories, cellular products, and financial services.

