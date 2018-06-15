Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,690 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Stericycle worth $31,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stericycle from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Brown sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $837,117.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles A. Alutto sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $814,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,189.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,834 shares of company stock worth $2,966,543. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Stericycle had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.