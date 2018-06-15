Sterling Construction (STRL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sterling Construction from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of STRL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,292. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $354.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marian M. Davenport sold 8,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth about $188,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

