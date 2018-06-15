AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Stake Increased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,451 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 312,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 2,351.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 666,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 638,854 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 535,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 134,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $14,112,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti traded down $0.53, hitting $8.15, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 45,859,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 135.83 and a beta of -0.88. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

