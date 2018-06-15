Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 18,145 Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPT. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 21,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPT shares. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price objective on Liberty Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Liberty Property Trust traded down $0.11, hitting $44.17, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,459,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,888. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.33. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 61.78%.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $211,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 101 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.