Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.11

Headlines about Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stewart Information Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.3499428014283 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

STC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NYSE STC opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.87. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $437.23 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.01%. analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

