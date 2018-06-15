Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 59,963 Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income opened at $14.76 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

