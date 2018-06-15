Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,945.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $849,145.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 759,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,778,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $211,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,027. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.42 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 75.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

