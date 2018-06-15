Trade Desk (TTD) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Friday, June 8th, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Vetr downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $54.05 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.44.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $90.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.64. Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $92.90.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.25 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert David Perdue sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $122,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $1,244,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,017 shares of company stock valued at $28,621,990. Insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $228,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

