Campbell Soup (CPB) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, May 21st, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $37.10. 10,082,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,670. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.30. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $66,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,842.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 180.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

