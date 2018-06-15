Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.67 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $27.12 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $30.07.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 14,350 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $289,009.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 855,322 shares of company stock worth $17,936,327 over the last three months.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

