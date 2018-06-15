Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, June 4th.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STCK. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.39) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.26) target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

Get Stock Spirits Group alerts:

Shares of LON:STCK opened at GBX 240 ($3.20) on Monday. Stock Spirits Group has a one year low of GBX 155.50 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 320 ($4.26).

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes spirits primarily in Central and Eastern Europe. It provides a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company markets its products primarily under the Zoladkowa de Luxe, Lubelska, Zoladkowa Gorzka, Fernet Stock, Bo?kov, Amundsen, Keglevich, Limoncè, Stock Original, 1906, Golden Ice, and Stock 84 brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.