Guidewire Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (GWRE)

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,007 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,406% compared to the typical daily volume of 120 call options.

Guidewire Software opened at $92.29 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.73, a PEG ratio of 209.61 and a beta of 1.06. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $65.89 and a 1-year high of $96.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $140.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.

In other news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $620,098.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $402,632.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,725.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,487 shares of company stock worth $4,315,717 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,236,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,724 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $57,253,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $29,266,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 75.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 895,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 386,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,458,000 after purchasing an additional 343,376 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

