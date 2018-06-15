Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Put Options (NLY)

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,789 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 937% compared to the typical daily volume of 558 put options.

NYSE:NLY opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a net margin of 99.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $512.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 165.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

