Comparing Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) & STONECASTLE Fin/COM (BANX)

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE: ARES) and STONECASTLE Fin/COM (NASDAQ:BANX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Ares Management LP Unit has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STONECASTLE Fin/COM has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Ares Management LP Unit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of STONECASTLE Fin/COM shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of STONECASTLE Fin/COM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management LP Unit 0 2 6 0 2.75 STONECASTLE Fin/COM 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ares Management LP Unit currently has a consensus target price of $27.40, indicating a potential upside of 31.41%. STONECASTLE Fin/COM has a consensus target price of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 5.88%. Given Ares Management LP Unit’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ares Management LP Unit is more favorable than STONECASTLE Fin/COM.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Management LP Unit and STONECASTLE Fin/COM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management LP Unit $1.42 billion 1.44 $76.17 million $1.93 10.80 STONECASTLE Fin/COM $17.37 million 8.33 $12.03 million $1.59 13.90

Ares Management LP Unit has higher revenue and earnings than STONECASTLE Fin/COM. Ares Management LP Unit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STONECASTLE Fin/COM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ares Management LP Unit pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. STONECASTLE Fin/COM pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ares Management LP Unit pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STONECASTLE Fin/COM pays out 95.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management LP Unit and STONECASTLE Fin/COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management LP Unit 10.99% 38.94% 5.53% STONECASTLE Fin/COM 67.90% N/A N/A

Summary

Ares Management LP Unit beats STONECASTLE Fin/COM on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Management LP Unit Company Profile

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

STONECASTLE Fin/COM Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The Company generally invests in the senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred shares and common stock of community banks. The Company’s investment portfolio includes term loans, debt securities, trust preferred securities, preferred shares of credit securitization, preferred securities, convertible preferred stock, common stock, exchange traded fund, limited partnership interest and money market fund. The Company invests in bank issuers of various locations, such as California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia.

