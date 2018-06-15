Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $13.86 Million Stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,593 shares during the quarter. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF by 423.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.10. 4,687,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

