Strayer Education Inc (STRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $110.16 on Friday. Strayer Education has a 52-week low of $76.40 and a 52-week high of $113.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. Strayer Education had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Strayer Education will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Strayer Education from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In other Strayer Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 28,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $3,022,998.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,069,270.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian W. Jones sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $373,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,374 shares of company stock worth $6,691,155 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Strayer Education

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

