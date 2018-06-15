Streamr DATAcoin Hits Market Cap of $45.72 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $45.72 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003634 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015622 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00593562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00233464 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00044411 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00092979 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Mercatox, Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

