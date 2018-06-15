Stride Gaming PLC (STR) Plans GBX 1.30 Dividend

Stride Gaming PLC (LON:STR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Stride Gaming remained flat at $GBX 149.50 ($1.99) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 13,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,821. Stride Gaming has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 267.50 ($3.56).

In other news, insider Ronen Kannor bought 39,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £60,873.15 ($81,045.33).

About Stride Gaming

Stride Gaming plc operates as an online gaming operator in the bingo-led and social gaming market in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides real money, online bingo, and related gaming activities, including social gaming to players. Its online bingo brands include Kitty Bingo, Lucky Pants Bingo, Bingo Extra, Jackpot Café, Jackpot Liner, and King Jackpot; and online casino brands comprise Spin and Win, Magical Vegas, and Big Top, as well as Slot Bonanza.

