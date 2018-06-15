Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Trading 6.2% Higher

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $6.85. 809,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 300,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $14.00 price target on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

The firm has a market cap of $286.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,032.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,224.30%. equities analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $1,813,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $2,496,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 3,186,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 299,900 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,870,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,400 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

