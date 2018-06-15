StrongHands One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,311.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $21,311.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000331 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 18,984,246,847,200 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

