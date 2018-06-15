Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.261881355906 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

RGR opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.01. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $68.20.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. analysts expect that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

RGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,592.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,921.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,700. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

