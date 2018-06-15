Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Summer Infant earned a news impact score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2064281521007 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SUMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summer Infant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summer Infant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summer Infant in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summer Infant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 41,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of -0.26. Summer Infant has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.24 million. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. sell-side analysts forecast that Summer Infant will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 311,364 shares of company stock worth $270,636. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names.

