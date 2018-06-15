Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 266,562 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 266,562 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.78% of Summit Materials worth $59,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $244,000.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $378,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,000. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Materials traded down $0.39, reaching $27.45, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 14,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Summit Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.71.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

