SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) & Ternium (TX) Head to Head Survey

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE: SXCP) and Ternium (NYSE:TX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SunCoke Energy Partners and Ternium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ternium 0 0 5 0 3.00

SunCoke Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.25%. Ternium has a consensus price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.85%. Given SunCoke Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SunCoke Energy Partners is more favorable than Ternium.

Volatility and Risk

SunCoke Energy Partners has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ternium has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SunCoke Energy Partners and Ternium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy Partners 14.13% 12.90% 4.48% Ternium 9.47% 16.99% 8.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of SunCoke Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Ternium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SunCoke Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Ternium pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. SunCoke Energy Partners pays out 97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ternium pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SunCoke Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SunCoke Energy Partners and Ternium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy Partners $845.60 million 0.87 -$18.10 million $1.65 9.70 Ternium $9.70 billion 0.74 $886.21 million $4.51 7.98

Ternium has higher revenue and earnings than SunCoke Energy Partners. Ternium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunCoke Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ternium beats SunCoke Energy Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCoke Energy Partners

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana. In addition, it offers coal handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, and coal mining customers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Sun Coal & Coke LLC.

About Ternium

Ternium S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron. It also produces and sells electricity to electric grids. The Mining segment sells iron ore concentrates and pellets. The company serves various companies and small businesses operating in the automotive, home appliance, construction, capital goods, container, food, and energy industries. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

