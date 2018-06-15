Suncor Energy (SU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, “Following the $15 billion Petro-Canada acquisition, Suncor has become one of the largest owners of oil sands in the world. Suncor has been making smart moves through a series of acquisitions of late— including purchase of additional stakes in Fort Hills, Syncrude and Fenja Development —that are expected to further strengthen its growth momentum. Aggressive expense management, healthy dividend and strong share buyback program are other positives in the Suncor story. However, while being incrementally positive on the company, we are a bit concerned of the operational challenges at its Syncrude project. Moreover, amid the uncertain regulatory environment in Canada, the company does not have many new projects in the pipeline. As such, we take a cautious stance on the stock.”

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Suncor Energy opened at $39.84 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,375,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,014,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,714 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,707,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,055,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,585 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,779,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,664,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

