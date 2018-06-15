Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 2,309,941 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,779,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309,941 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.60% of Suncor Energy worth $337,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,653,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 67,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $41.81.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.54%. research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2797 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 73.51%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

