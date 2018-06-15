SunPower (SPWR) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.10

Headlines about SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SunPower earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.0778021021658 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. UBS Group downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SunPower from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 18,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,925. SunPower has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.42.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. SunPower had a negative net margin of 44.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.