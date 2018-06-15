Sunrun Inc (RUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 217,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,357,163.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 36,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $325,776.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,258,596 shares of company stock valued at $38,344,367 over the last 90 days. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Sunrun has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $14.35.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Sunrun had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $144.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

