Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 340.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors opened at $16.56 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $271.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of May 7, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

