Great Plains Energy (GXP) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

GXP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Great Plains Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Great Plains Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Great Plains Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Great Plains Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Great Plains Energy opened at $31.99 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61. Great Plains Energy has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $34.72.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.44 million. Great Plains Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Great Plains Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,191 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Great Plains Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,480,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,219,000 after purchasing an additional 135,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Great Plains Energy by 130.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,675,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Plains Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,789,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,456,000 after purchasing an additional 245,732 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Great Plains Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after purchasing an additional 290,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It also provides regulated steam services in St. Joseph, Missouri. The company generates electricity using coal, nuclear, natural gas, oil, wind, solar, landfill gas, and hydroelectric resources.

