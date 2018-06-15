Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,007 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of SunTrust Banks worth $345,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the first quarter worth about $2,137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the first quarter worth about $9,596,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 817,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,612,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,413,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,722. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $73.37.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

In related news, Director Agnes Bundy Scanlan sold 1,500 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $101,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,464,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $75.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

