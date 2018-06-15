Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $192,000 Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 64,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,996,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,553,000 after acquiring an additional 205,981 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 658,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer opened at $26.20 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

