Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Super Micro Computer earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.2743939634903 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,112. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.