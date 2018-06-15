SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) Price Hits $0.0047

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 70.8% against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $227,854.00 and approximately $824.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00041023 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013443 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 48,995,502 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl.

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

