Superdry (SDRY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Superdry (LON: SDRY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2018 – Superdry had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,100 ($28.18) to GBX 1,350 ($18.11). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2018 – Superdry had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,170 ($29.12) to GBX 2,090 ($28.04). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2018 – Superdry had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,990 ($26.70) to GBX 1,430 ($19.19). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2018 – Superdry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/10/2018 – Superdry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,300 ($30.86).

5/3/2018 – Superdry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.86) price target on the stock.

4/24/2018 – Superdry had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,100 ($28.18) to GBX 1,680 ($22.54). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2018 – Superdry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON:SDRY traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,287 ($17.27). The company had a trading volume of 1,658,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,951. Superdry PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438 ($19.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,102 ($28.20).

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

