Superior Plus (SPB) Lifted to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. TD Securities raised Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.67.

Superior Plus opened at C$12.58 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$10.80 and a 1 year high of C$13.51.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$792.00 million. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 5.89%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

In other Superior Plus news, Director Patrick Edward Gottschalk bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.08 per share, with a total value of C$201,600.00.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

