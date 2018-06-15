Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUPN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 732,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,295. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $88.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.84 million. equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Victor Vaughn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $2,719,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 67,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $3,565,380.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,850 shares of company stock worth $7,596,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

