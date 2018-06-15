bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) COO Susanna Gatti High Sells 3,500 Shares

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.11, for a total value of $696,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $13.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.70. 56,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,887. bluebird bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $236.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 2.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.30). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 857.55%. The business had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -9.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,489,000 after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 592,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3,004.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,371,000 after purchasing an additional 447,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.90.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

