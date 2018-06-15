Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 29,900 Ameren Corp (AEE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,644,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,851,000 after purchasing an additional 144,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ameren by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,484,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,971,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ameren by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,180,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,612,000 after purchasing an additional 650,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,435,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,978,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,365 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren opened at $56.37 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $51.89 and a one year high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $322,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

