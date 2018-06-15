State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.43% of Sutherland Asset Management worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutherland Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sutherland Asset Management by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Sutherland Asset Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 23,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Sutherland Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sutherland Asset Management by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLD shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutherland Asset Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutherland Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sutherland Asset Management from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sutherland Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE SLD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.90. 178,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,122. The company has a market cap of $507.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.60. Sutherland Asset Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 million. Sutherland Asset Management had a net margin of 38.93% and a return on equity of 9.05%. equities research analysts anticipate that Sutherland Asset Management Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Sutherland Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Sutherland Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 104.23%.

Sutherland Asset Management Company Profile

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

