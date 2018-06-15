SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Has $8.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.00. 127,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,962. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $115.92 and a 52 week high of $139.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

