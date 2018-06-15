SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF (VNQ)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,929,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,580,000 after acquiring an additional 67,176 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,920,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,328,000 after buying an additional 210,611 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,840,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,672,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 3,519,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,650,000 after buying an additional 559,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,111,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,844,000 after buying an additional 569,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF traded down $0.05, reaching $79.69, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 11,131,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979,299. VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $86.14.

VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

