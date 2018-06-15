SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Has $34.90 Million Stake in Schwab U S Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,131 shares during the quarter. Schwab U S Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Schwab U S Large Cap ETF worth $34,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap ETF by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U S Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Motco bought a new position in Schwab U S Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap ETF by 145.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U S Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

SCHX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.74. 627,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,021. Schwab U S Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Schwab U S Large Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

