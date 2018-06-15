SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 116.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,606 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.34% of SVB Financial Group worth $42,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,857.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.87.

In related news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.78, for a total value of $231,992.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,186.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $707,098.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,043 shares of company stock worth $2,581,033. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $316.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.40. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $159.44 and a 52 week high of $329.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $575.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.60 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.