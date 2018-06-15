Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,549,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,384,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,994,000 after acquiring an additional 95,071 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 110,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. 51.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Vetr downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.14 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.60 to $82.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Morningstar set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Exxon Mobil traded down $1.23, reaching $80.66, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 23,785,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,681,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $345.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $68.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

