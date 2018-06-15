Swiss National Bank Acquires 7,700 Shares of Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Huntsman worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP J Kimo Esplin sold 16,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $526,505.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 393,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,878,977.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $43.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

HUN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.73. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

