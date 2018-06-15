Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,700 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Curtiss-Wright worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 61.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CW. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

CW stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.12. The stock had a trading volume of 389,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,041. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $89.63 and a fifty-two week high of $143.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $547.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 20th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 11.93%.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 0.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $165,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

