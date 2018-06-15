Swiss National Bank Acquires 15,100 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 692,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of WPX Energy worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,867,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,189,000 after buying an additional 6,748,268 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $13,974,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,831,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,770,000 after buying an additional 719,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 575,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $6,360,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy traded down $0.69, hitting $17.07, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 9,693,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,641. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.86 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. research analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

WPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other WPX Energy news, SVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,571.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $152,847.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,797 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

